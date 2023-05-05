Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE:TU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 793,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.