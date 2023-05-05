Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Purchases $148,050.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $15.70 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

