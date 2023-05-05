Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.85. 1,617,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,730. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

