SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $139,780.48 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,116 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $277,619.20.

SiTime Trading Down 20.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $22.04 on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 1,661,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

