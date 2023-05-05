SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,614.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SiTime by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

