Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. 153,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,139. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

