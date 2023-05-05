Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 296,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,516. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

