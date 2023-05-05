Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as low as C$2.03. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 342,570 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

