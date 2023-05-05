SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll Buys 1,500 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

