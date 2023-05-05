SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

SMG Industries Trading Up 31.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries, Inc engages in the provision of transportation services. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

