SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.14

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as low as $18.51. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 161,143 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.