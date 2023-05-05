Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 69725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$35.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.00.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

Further Reading

