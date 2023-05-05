Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sonoco Products by 126.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. 67,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.