Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $72,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

