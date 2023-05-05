Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 862,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

