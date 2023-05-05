Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCEYF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. The company was founded on February 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

