Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SCEYF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
About Source Energy Services
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Energy Services (SCEYF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.