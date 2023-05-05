Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.14.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

