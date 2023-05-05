SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.00%. SP Plus updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

SP Plus Stock Up 4.4 %

SP traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,889. The company has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

