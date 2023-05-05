SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,758. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

