SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,386,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $126,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.47. 4,384,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

