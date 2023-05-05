SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.10

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1388317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

