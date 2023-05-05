SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 561,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,285,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 560,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

