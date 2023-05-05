SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1,450.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $84.97. 1,582,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,325. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

