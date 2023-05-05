SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $63,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. 134,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

