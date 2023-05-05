SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.51. 53,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

