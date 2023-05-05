Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.77%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Featured Stories

