Spin Master Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

