Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. Spire also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

SR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

