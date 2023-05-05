Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

