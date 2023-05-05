Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,397. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 565.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

