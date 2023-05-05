Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 4,027,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,386,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
