Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 4,027,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,386,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

