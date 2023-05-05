Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.
  • On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,486,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

