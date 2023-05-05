Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.19 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of SPT traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 3,284,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,722. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

