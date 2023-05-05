Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Markel worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,345.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,299.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,301.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.