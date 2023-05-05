Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 100,800 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Donaldson worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

