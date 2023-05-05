Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,310 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.