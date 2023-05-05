SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.68, but opened at $69.92. SPX Technologies shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 73,269 shares traded.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,289,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.