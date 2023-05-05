STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Insider Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

STAG stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.