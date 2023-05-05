Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

