Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Standex International Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SXI traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,738. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.