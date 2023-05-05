Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.95. 805,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.