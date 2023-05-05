Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

