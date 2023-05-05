Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Increased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stellantis by 366.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,249,000 after buying an additional 12,377,760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stellantis by 2.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,656,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,212,000 after buying an additional 414,167 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stellantis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,351,000 after buying an additional 576,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 922.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 4,871,396 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis Stock Up 2.8 %

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,977. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.