Stem (NYSE:STEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 12,996,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,420. Stem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.