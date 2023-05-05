Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Stem Stock Down 1.0 %

Stem stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $610.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,285 shares of company stock valued at $311,619. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

