Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Stem Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,148. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

