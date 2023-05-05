Stephens Trims Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Target Price to $440.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $438.46 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $632.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

