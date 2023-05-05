STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of STE stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

