Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.31. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 12 month high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

