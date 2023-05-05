Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 336,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,987. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

